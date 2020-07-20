If you enjoy reading my blog, you could consider supporting me on Patreon .

PHP 8: before and after

It's only a few months before PHP 8 will be released, and honestly there are so many good features. In this post I want to share the real-life impact that PHP 8 will have on my own code.

I'm going to try not to abuse attributes, but I think configuring event listeners is an example of an annotation I'll be using extensively.

You might know that I've been working on event sourced systems lately, and I can tell you: there's lots of event configuration to do. Take this simple projector, for example:

class CartsProjector implements Projector { use ProjectsEvents ; protected array $handlesEvents = [ CartStartedEvent ::class => 'onCartStarted' , CartItemAddedEvent ::class => 'onCartItemAdded' , CartItemRemovedEvent ::class => 'onCartItemRemoved' , CartExpiredEvent ::class => 'onCartExpired' , CartCheckedOutEvent ::class => 'onCartCheckedOut' , CouponAddedToCartItemEvent ::class => 'onCouponAddedToCartItem' , ]; public function onCartStarted ( CartStartedEvent $event) : void { } public function onCartItemAdded ( CartItemAddedEvent $event) : void { } public function onCartItemRemoved ( CartItemRemovedEvent $event) : void { } public function onCartCheckedOut ( CartCheckedOutEvent $event) : void { } public function onCartExpired ( CartExpiredEvent $event) : void { } public function onCouponAddedToCartItem ( CouponAddedToCartItemEvent $event) : void { } }

PHP 7.4

There are two benefits attributes will give me:

Event listener configuration and handlers are put together, I don't have to scroll to the top of the file to know whether a listener is configured correctly.

I don't have to bother anymore writing and managing method names as strings: your IDE can't autocomplete them, there's no static analysis on typos and method renaming doesn't work.

Luckily, PHP 8 solves these problems:

class CartsProjector implements Projector { use ProjectsEvents ; @@ SubscribesTo ( CartStartedEvent ::class) public function onCartStarted ( CartStartedEvent $event) : void { } @@ SubscribesTo ( CartItemAddedEvent ::class) public function onCartItemAdded ( CartItemAddedEvent $event) : void { } @@ SubscribesTo ( CartItemRemovedEvent ::class) public function onCartItemRemoved ( CartItemRemovedEvent $event) : void { } @@ SubscribesTo ( CartCheckedOutEvent ::class) public function onCartCheckedOut ( CartCheckedOutEvent $event) : void { } @@ SubscribesTo ( CartExpiredEvent ::class) public function onCartExpired ( CartExpiredEvent $event) : void { } @@ SubscribesTo ( CouponAddedToCartItemEvent ::class) public function onCouponAddedToCartItem ( CouponAddedToCartItemEvent $event) : void { } }

PHP 8

# Static instead of doc blocks

A smaller one, but this one will have a day-by-day impact. I often find myself still needing doc blocks because of two things: static return types en generics. The latter one can't be solved yet, but luckily the first one will in PHP 8!

When I'd write this in PHP 7.4:

public static function new () { return new static (); }

PHP 7.4

I'll now be able to write:

public static function new () : static { return new static (); }

PHP 8

# DTO's, property promotion and named arguments

If you read my blog, you know I wrote quite a bit about the use of PHP's type system combined with data transfer objects. Naturally, I use lots of DTOs in my own code, so you can image how happy I am, being able to rewrite this:

class CustomerData extends DataTransferObject { public string $name ; public string $email ; public int $age ; public static function fromRequest ( CustomerRequest $request ) : self { return new self ([ 'name' => $request-> get ( 'name' ), 'email' => $request-> get ( 'email' ), 'age' => $request-> get ( 'age' ), ]); } } $data = CustomerData :: fromRequest ($customerRequest);

PHP 7.4

As this:

class CustomerData { public function __construct ( public string $name , public string $email , public int $age , ) {} } $data = new CustomerData (...$customerRequest-> validated ());

PHP 8

Note the use of both constructor property promotion, as well as named arguments. Yes, they can be passed using named arrays and the spread operator!

# Enums and the match expression

Do you sometimes find yourself using an enum with some methods on it, that will give a different result based on the enum value?

class InvoiceState extends Enum { private const PENDING = 'pending' ; private const PAID = 'paid' ; public function getColour () : string { return [ self ::PENDING => 'orange' , self ::PAID => 'green' , ][ $this -> value ] ?? 'gray' ; } }

PHP 7.4

I would argue that for complexer conditions, you're better off using the state pattern, yet there are cases where an enum does suffice. This weird array syntax already is a shorthand for a more verbose conditional:

class InvoiceState extends Enum { private const PENDING = 'pending' ; private const PAID = 'paid' ; public function getColour () : string { if ( $this -> value === self ::PENDING) { return 'orange' ; } if ( $this -> value === self ::PAID) { return 'green' } return 'gray' ; } }

PHP 7.4 — alternative

But with PHP 8, we can use the match expression instead!

class InvoiceState extends Enum { private const PENDING = 'pending' ; private const PAID = 'paid' ; public function getColour () : string { return match ( $this ->value) { self ::PENDING => 'orange' , self ::PAID => 'green' , default => 'gray' , }; }

PHP 8

# Union types instead of doc blocks

When I mentioned the static return type before, I forgot another use case where docblock type hints were required: union types. At least, they were required before, because PHP 8 supports them natively!

public function sanitize ($input) : string ;

PHP 7.4

public function sanitize ( string|int $input) : string ;

PHP 8

# Throw expressions

Before PHP 8, you couldn't use throw in an expression, meaning you'd have to do explicit checks like so:

public function ( array $input) : void { if (! isset ($input[ 'bar' ])) { throw BarIsMissing :: new (); } $bar = $input[ 'bar' ]; }

PHP 7.4

In PHP 8, throw has become an expression, meaning you can use it like so:

public function ( array $input) : void { $bar = $input[ 'bar' ] ?? throw BarIsMissing :: new (); }

PHP 8

# The nullsafe operator

If you're familiar with the null coalescing operator you're already familiar with its shortcomings: it doesn't work on method calls. Instead you need intermediate checks, or rely on optional helpers provided by some frameworks:

$startDate = $booking-> getStartDate (); $dateAsString = $startDate ? $startDate-> asDateTimeString () : null ;

PHP 7.4

With the addition of the nullsafe operator, we can now have null coalescing-like behaviour on methods!

$dateAsString = $booking-> getStartDate ()?-> asDateTimeString ();

PHP 8

What's your favourite PHP 8 feature? Let me know via Twitter or via e-mail!